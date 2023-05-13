Server Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The IPFS Gateway that hosts cahlen.org went down yesterday for some unknown reason. Luckily, the decentralized videos seem to still be available... Web3 works!
I'll still need an unknown amount of time to get the actual webpage up and running again.