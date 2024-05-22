05/22/24 Date set for closing arguments in Trump criminal trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is wrapping up with both sides resting their case and the court taking a break for Memorial Day. Closing arguments in the case are set to begin Tuesday. Attorney and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman has a recap of the case so far.
