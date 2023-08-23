Ann Vandersteel & Michael Yon on The Alex Jones Show | Right Now with Ann Vandersteel

AUGUST 21, 2023 RIGHT NOW W/ANN VANDERSTEEL

OPERATION BURNING EDGE –UPDATE

Operation Burning Edge is a serious operation studying the negative impacts and downstream carnage caused by the Biden policies and illegal unconstitutional border migration forever changing the tapestry of America.





Cartels are in control of the border running drugs, people and disease into America. Zoonotic disease are jumping from people to animals and back again leaving our cattle industry very vulnerable to slaughter as TB is making a comeback into humans and animals.





Famed war correspondent, Michael Yon, and I are organizing a Southern border Expedition from Texas to California for the month of August. We have the top of the line gear and security for this entire trip filled with migrant encounters, helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, Law Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol, Congressman and more who all want to learn from the intel gathering we will be doing in the field. Live reporting daily from the field with the latest on the invasion and who is behind it along with who is REALLY TRYING to stop it.





- Top of the line Military Grade Communications, Gear, and Accommodations - Military Grade Communications Gear for ground-to-ground, ground-to-air, and satellite comms.

- Starlink for broadband communications and broadcasting

- Various sensors, including $500,000 cooled thermal camera attached to an $80,000 fifty-foot mast.

- Image intensifiers, handheld thermal scanners, high quality low-light optics including the most modern optics platforms.

- IR spotlights & detectors

- Helicopter coverage

- Multiple aviation options including helicopters and various fixed wing aircraft allowing for video capture and real-time thermal imaging.

- Advanced drone technology with FAA certified Drone pilots.

- Advanced audio and video equipment for discreet and overt audio/video capture - Multiple vehicles, RVs, and staff with military trained security





