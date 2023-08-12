And We Know 12.8.2023 Hunter INDICTED, Trump on FIRE, Elon Trolling w/ MK Ultra, Super INTEL, Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Dec 8, 2023
Are you guys enjoying the show? Many who wait for the updates to flow in have a treat today. Elon dropped MK Ultra on us twice, President Trump walks away from trial with a smile, Pearl Harbor twitter drop was perfectly timed, Vivek was on fire but we will look into him a little more today, B-2 boys messages sent and MSM is all in for Hailey. Woo boy, you don’t want to miss this.
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2
CONFIRMED – WW3 INFO: Biden plays the fear mongering card —“American troops fighting Russian troops," he turned out
the possibility of Word War III
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/129084
It’s coming! 💥MK Ultra https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/129112
🚨While you’re struggling to put food on the table illegals are being rewarded with $5,000 Gift Card for breaking the law paid by your tax dollars. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/129122
The fascist Biden regime are now extorting the American People for funding in Ukraine by threatening to send us and our children to go die https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/129148
A few stories are hitting the news recently. Some only hitting the real news - patriot/truth news - and some the Mockingbird mainstream news - albeit diluted.
https://t.me/professor_patriot_official/10243
Women’s magazine Cosmopolitan is now OPENLY endorsing, and even giving instructions for “Satanic Abortion Ceremony” in partnership with “The Satanic Temple” (TST)
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/35988
All of the media and schools combined are turning children sexual... https://t.me/c/1716023008/223214
"Fantasy World": Leftist Media Dream of Nikki Haley Beating Trump After GOP Debate https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/56973
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40ao4s-12.8.23-hunter-indicted-trump-on-fire-elon-trolling-w-mk-ultra-super-intel-.html