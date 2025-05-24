Solved! Energy Drain & USB Power Relocation

I learned some additional methods for determining how much current is drawn by a given circuit. Rand Ash (the Ultimate NAG52 guy) gets credit for the idea of putting a jumper in and measuring that with the clamp DC ammeter (why didn’t I think of that?). While the voltage drop trick is helpful for seeing where there is current draw, the jumper and ammeter method is great for determining exactly how much current is drawn.



Rand Ash also thought that my CAN bus was staying awake, and I wound up proving him right. I discovered the cause was a cheap audio converter I was using to inject sound into the car's MOST optical loop. The device allowed me to use the car's stock amp. The problem is that the use of cheap one was keeping the MOST loop active, which in turn was keeping the CAN bus awake.



I switched to a name-brand Xtrons optical converter unit (part number FOBB01), and now the MOST optical loop and the CAN bus shut down correctly. Current draw now drops to 0.05 amp when the car has been off for a while.



In the video I also show the installation of a DC/DC converter underneath my ash tray to power my phone. I think it’s the perfect place to put it!



Art of Diesel Plugs:



Subscribe to my substack for FREE to join in the discussion and give me inputs on what you'd like to see on my channel!



Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! We now have stickers, too. More swag coming soon.

https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/



Music Credits:



Intro and outro music is "Hard Feelings" by XEFSketch.

Background music in one sequence is "Compromise," also by XEFSketch.

All music is used with the artist's permission.

See the rest of their content at:

https://soundcloud.com/insane-sketch