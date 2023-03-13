© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bawe25f4c
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: Among the three generations that have influenced modern China, Xi Jinping, Wang Qishan and their peers are the perverted generation. Their attempt to conquer the world will make everyone their victims, and the US is no exception!
#XiJinping #WangQishan #pervertedGenerationofChina #capitalismWithoutBottomline
3/12/2023文贵直播：在影响近代中国的三代人里，习近平、王岐山等人是变态的一代，他们统治全世界的企图会让所有人成为牺牲品，包括美国！
#习近平 #王岐山 #中国变态的一代人 #无底线资本主义