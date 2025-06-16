© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Warns War with Iran Would Spell End of Trump Presidency and Collapse of ‘American Empire’👀
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/tucker-carlson-warns-war-iran-would-spell-end/
-----------------
U.S. Deploys at Least 28 Air Force Tankers Across Atlantic as Fears Grow of Full-Scale Israel-Iran War: Report
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/u-s-deploys-least-28-air-force-tankers/