Do We Need Collective Thinking Like the ETs Brian & Yulian Part 1 of 2

Brian Ruhe hosted Yulian Khandros at [email protected] . The conversation explores the nature of reality, consciousness, and the role of non-human intelligence in human affairs. Yulian is originally from Ukraine. They delve into theories about extraterrestrial influence, suggesting non-human intelligence may guide humanity towards peace and environmental stewardship. The conversation also touches on the reptilians, the Greys, and the potential for a collective human consciousness. They critically examine the role of globalist forces and the Rothschilds, questioning the narrative of reptilian influence and the implications for disclosure and spiritual development.





Outline





Discussion on Extraterrestrial Presence

• Brian Ruhe introduces Yulian Khandros to the audience, highlighting his interests in consciousness, non-human intelligence, and spirituality. Brian asks Yulian about his thoughts on the presence of extraterrestrials and their purpose.

• Yulian expresses uncertainty about a single narrative being the answer but suggests non-human intelligence may be nudging humanity towards collective consciousness. He discusses the contradictory evidence, such as negative experiences and abductions, and the overlap between spiritual and non-human entities.

• Brian agrees and mentions the influence of Suzy Hansen's theories and the reptilians as a negative force.





Hypotheses and Sources

• Brian references his own hypothesis and sources, influenced by Suzy Hansen.

• Yulian acknowledges the influence of Suzy Hansen's videos and plans to study more of her work.

• Brian discusses the reptilians' influence on global affairs and the globalists.

• They discuss the role of the Greys and other non-human intelligences in guiding humanity towards a collective consciousness.





Disclosure and Spiritual Development

• They discuss the concept of disclosure and its gradual nature.

• Yulian emphasizes the need for a balanced approach to disclosure, considering the potential dangers of advanced technologies.

• Brian mentions the role of the ETs in managing disclosure and the importance of humanity's spiritual development.

• They discuss the inter-dimensional nature of reality and its implications for disclosure.





Contradictions and Omissions in Narratives

• Yulian identifies contradictions and omissions in the narratives about non-human intelligences and their influence on humanity.

• He questions why certain topics, such as biological weapons, are not included in the discussions about non-human intelligence.

• The role of the Greys in developing humanity and protecting them from the reptilians.

• They discuss the potential competition between the Greys and the reptilians and the implications for humanity.





Cyclical Nature of Universes and Galactic Agreements

• Brian suggests a cyclical nature of the universe and the role of karma in the competition between non-human intelligences.

• Yulian questions the feasibility of such long-term competition and the possibility of higher economic laws involved.

• Brian mentions the concept of galactic agreements and the natural cycles of universe expansion and contraction.

• Yulian emphasizes the importance of not taking narratives at face value and considering qualitative differences in non-human intelligence interactions.





Spiritual Development and Organized Religion

• They discuss the role of organized religion in humanity's spiritual development.

• Yulian expresses skepticism about the monopoly of truth held by religious figures and the importance of borrowing from various teachings.

• Brian mentions the Buddha's deliberate choice to teach only necessary information and the limitations of what we can know about karma.

• They discuss the potential influence of non-human intelligence on religious teachings and the importance of honest inquiry.





Political and Sociological Implications

• They discuss the political and sociological implications of non-human intelligence on humanity.

• Yulian emphasizes the need to consider politics, sociology, and psychology in discussions about non-human intelligence.

• Brian mentions the influence of globalists and the reptilians on human affairs and the potential for misinformation.

• They discuss the role of the Rothschilds and other powerful families in shaping global events.





