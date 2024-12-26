SAVE 🧠 YAKUB❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NIGHT NATION REVIEW IS ACTIVELY WORKING TO DIVEST ALL I'M SAYIN' FROM MAKING A LIVING; FIRST ON ODYSEE AND NOW ON ENTROPY
Live Now!
All I'm Sayin Channels
Dlive Main (Video+Chat) -
Rumble 2nd Main (Video+Chat) -
https://rumble.com/c/c-1464841
Poast (Back-Up) -
https://poast.tv/a/all_im_sayin/video-channels
Cashapp (Support Show)- $sayin88
Source: https://odysee.com/@All-I'm-Sayin':9/SIL8:f
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ew91z
As to the title: a couple of seconds before the end of the promo, you'll see an African child with a huge cranium - there's no way he'll survive where he is without assistance