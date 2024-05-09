BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tara Reade on Being Exiled to Russia After Accusing Joe Biden
High Hopes
High Hopes
12 months ago

Tucker Carlson


May 8, 2024


Former Senate aide Tara Reade credibly accused Joe Biden of sexual assault. Now the DOJ is after her and she’s moved to Russia seeking political asylum. We spoke to her in Moscow.


Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t


Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:


 / @tcnetwork


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


#TuckerCarlson #TaraReade #JoeBiden #VladimirPutin #Russia #USA #accuser #DOJ #news #politics #Moscow #asylum #TCN


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SwvBVKwBHo

Keywords
sexual assaultpresidentrussiatucker carlsondojjoe bidenmoscowtara readeexiledpolitical asylumsenate aide
