BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Is the Life and Fate of a Queen in a Bee Colony
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 03/21/2023

Have you ever wondered how bee colonies can lose their queen?

In this video, Tanya Phillips, a Director at Texas Honey Bee Farm based in Austin, Texas, discusses some of the probable reasons that result in colonies losing their queen:

Tanya enumerates a number of reasons that may result in the loss of a colony's queen, including human ERROR on the beekeeper's part. 👀

However, she explains that in some instances, when the colony becomes too big, the old queen will leave with half of the bees to start a colony elsewhere, leaving the remaining half to raise a new queen. 👑

If you found this video informative, don't forget to like and leave a comment!

To find out more about Texas Honey Bee Farm, click Here now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
coloniesbeekeeping journeybee life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy