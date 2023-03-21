This Is the Life and Fate of a Queen in a Bee Colony

Have you ever wondered how bee colonies can lose their queen?

In this video, Tanya Phillips, a Director at Texas Honey Bee Farm based in Austin, Texas, discusses some of the probable reasons that result in colonies losing their queen:

Tanya enumerates a number of reasons that may result in the loss of a colony's queen, including human ERROR on the beekeeper's part. 👀

However, she explains that in some instances, when the colony becomes too big, the old queen will leave with half of the bees to start a colony elsewhere, leaving the remaining half to raise a new queen. 👑

