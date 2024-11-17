BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did Secret Weapon Cause Chernobyl-Disaster? A Threat Again Today?
After almost 40 years, this documentary thriller brings to light what 150m high and 600m long electromagnetic “attack radar antenna walls” near Chernobyl have to do with the nuclear power plant disaster. Today, the world must once again hold its breath because of these secret weapons systems, such as “Woodpecker” and HAARP, which have been further developed in recent decades! Because they can actually change our climate, make our weather “go crazy” and threaten life and limb of all people on this planet!

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringmilitaryco2weathermanipulationhybridwarfare
