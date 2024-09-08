The Jezebel Spirit in the Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The daughters of Jezebel are not only pervasive in Hollywood, the music industry and progressive circles. There are many Jezebels in Big Eva as well. In this video, I provide a brief summary of this disturbing phenomenon which is growing. This is a republishing of a video from two years ago.