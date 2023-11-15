Warn! Earth matriarch ruler witch feminists' brothels rape & torture & cannibalize millions of girls

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2023). These Western feminist nations’ old television program “Charlie’s Angels” and other Hollywood actress feminists and politicians and court judges and police chiefs and pastors and school teachers and military leaders and corporate executives and artists and fashion designers and royal families are earth’s 5,000 year old hidden matriarchal rulers Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists and reptilian hybrid high priestess pedophile cannibal witch feminists. They lesbian rape (peg) and rip into pieces alive and drink the adrenochrome blood and eat 6 million little girls and aborted babies in their Satanist rituals every year. Warn all these Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christian women, who are idolizing these actresses as their feminist mentors and saviors of women, or else, they will get killed by their Illuminati NWO nuclear wars and biochemical weapons and manufactured famines and demon armies released by these Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist elites.” They get the girls pregnant during these reptilian hybrid elites’ Satanist rituals, and after 2 months they have abortion child sacrifice rituals to eat the aborted babies. They make the dozen girls lie naked on long tables in the Mother of Darkness castle (which is different from the one called the “Mother of Darkness castle”) and other private mansions, and they make it look like a circus show, just as in their soft disclosure movie “Eyes Wide Shut.” They lesbian rape the girls and use goats to rape them. When the girls cry or scream, it excites the reptilian hybrid Satanist elites like the “Charlie’s Angels” Farrah Fawcett, which makes these reptilian hybrid elites and Draco avatar elites go on a feeding frenzy so that they shapeshift into their reptilian forms and they rip the girls apart into pieces. This is why there are usually a lot of blood and torn-off limbs and intestines and eye balls and body parts strewn all over the floor in these Satanist rituals. They all eat the babies that they abort from the child sex slave girls, because it is a delicacy for these reptilian hybrid abortion baby sex magick ritual human meat industry pro-choice feminist witches. The Nazi 4th Reich space fleet’s Nazi SS officer President George Bush Senior would shapeshift into a werewolf, because he had both Draco reptilian chimera fake alien and Canine chimera fake alien genes. Queen Elizabeth is a Draco reptilian chimera fake alien, so she would take the tampons of the little girls, and dip it in ice water like a tea bag, and drink the menstrual blood of the human girls, because these Dracos love the taste of human blood since the Bible says the life is in the blood. These reptilians are vampires. These Nazi and Satanist reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanists like Bill Gates and Henry Kissinger and George Soros and Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and David Schwarz have huge mansions on Mars planet’s cities, where they rape and eat and torture millions of children. Hillary Clinton shapeshifts into a succubus fallen angel devil and has a mansion on other planets like the Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet cities where she has huge parties for all the elites. She brings in little girls from the brothels to service her witches’ sex orgy parties in her mansion, and does sexual activities that traumatize them on purpose and make the girls eat other children’s human meat.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine