Did Soros 'Republicans' make it ILLEGAL for Texas AG Ken Paxton to prosecute voter fraud!
High Hopes
166 views • 09/22/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 21, 2023


In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton mentioned how the Texas Court of Appeals (which is 100% "Republican") recently made it illegal for him to prosecute voter fraud. Paxton joins Glenn to elaborate on this ridiculous ruling and why he believes it's (of course) all tied to George Soros. Plus, Paxton pushes back against the Wall Street Journal's take on why he was acquitted in his impeachment trial and reveals whether Texas will finally start acting like Texas again after the Biden administration cut razor wire at the southern border, allowing thousands of illegal immigrants could cross over.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZEfWuhVjxY

