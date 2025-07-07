BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Not Another Wellness Course: This One’s Built for Burnout
18 views • 2 months ago

Introducing our new course!


We didn’t set out to create just another detox, mindset shift, or nervous system reset.

We chose to build something that actually supports women like us —

✨ Burned out. Overstimulated. Under-supported.


In this episode, we introduce Reclaim Me — the Whole-Self Reset built by three women who’ve lived it, healed it, and now guide others through it. 💫


You’ll meet the Wellness Superheroes — Annie, Jodi & Noeline — and discover why this experience is unlike anything else out there.


Because it’s not about adding more noise…

It’s about choosing 🔥 real support

💛 nervous system truth

🌀 and the power to Reclaim YOU.


🗓 Ready for a gentle, powerful beginning? Start with our 14-Day Reset — a taste of what’s possible.


🌿 Ready to go deeper? Join the full 8-Week Whole-Self Reset — and rise into your wholeness, your way.

detoxwellnesscoachingboundariesburnoutcircadian biologynervous system regulationemotional detox
