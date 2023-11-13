BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALEX JONES - And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
68 views • 11/13/2023

10 And I heard a loud voice in heaven, saying: Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: because the accuser of our brethren is cast forth, who accused them before our God day and night.

11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of the testimony, and they loved not their lives unto death.

12 Therefore rejoice, O heavens, and you that dwell therein. Woe to the earth, and to the sea, because the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, knowing that he hath but a short time.


REVELATION 12

alex jonesblood of the lambby theand they overcame him
