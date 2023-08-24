Canadian Immunologist and Oncologist, Dr. William Makis Discusses Incredible Covid Death Data for Canada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian's call their country the Luck Country but I'm starting to think this moniker should be associated with Canada.
Canadian Immunologist and Oncologist, Dr. William Makis describes some incredible Covid death statistics that make Canada a statistical outlier when compared with the rest of the world...