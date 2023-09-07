British Challenger Tank Destroyed in Ukraine + Heavy Losses Amid Failing Offensive

- Western media is attempting to depict small gains in Russia's security zone as "breaching the first defensive line;"

- Ukraine's offensive has culminated, the last of its brigades prepared for the offensive are now engaged and suffering heavy losses;

- Among these losses is a confirmed loss of a British Challenger 2 tank;

- The main obstacle for Ukraine is its Western sponsors' limited military industrial output and their inability to sufficiently expand it in the short, intermediate, or even long-term;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/

TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas