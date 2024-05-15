NRA Convention - San Fran Free Booze

JOIN US FOR THE 153rd NRA ANNUAL MEETINGS & EXHIBITS IN DALLAS, TEXAS!





The 2024 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 17-19, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. The Exhibit Hall is open all three days and will showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear from the most popular companies in the Industry. From entertainment to special events, it’s all happening in Dallas! Make plans now to join fellow Second Amendment patriots for a freedom-filled weekend for the entire family!





https://www.nraam.org/









The CBC modernization panel has been named. Here’s who’s on it





Seven multimedia experts have been selected to advise Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge as she renews the role of Canada’s public broadcaster.





The group will provide policy advice mainly on CBC/Radio-Canada’s governance and funding, Canadian Heritage said.





The department notes that consultations on the CBC’s mandate have already been done with the general public.





The newly appointed advisory panel will now help St-Onge chart a path forward, with members contributing knowledge from a variety of fields.





St-Onge said committee members have diverse perspectives and experiences that will help her modernize CBC and its French-language arm, Radio-Canada.





https://globalnews.ca/news/10492722/cbc-mandate-modernization-review/









As CBC layoffs loom, ‘inappropriate’ bonuses in centre stage. How much are they?





Amid plans by CBC to cut 10 per cent of its workforce, the House of Commons heritage committee on Tuesday said it would be “inappropriate for the CBC to grant bonuses to executive members.”





That comes after the committee last week called the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s president and CEO Catherine Tait — who could make more than $120,000 in bonuses on top of her six-figure salary, according to CBC documents — to appear as a witness in the new year.





https://globalnews.ca/news/10158295/cbc-layoffs-executive-bonuses/









'Will not be occupied': U.S. campuses deal with major anti-Israel protests





The anti-Israel protests that have roiled Columbia aren’t just spreading across America’s campuses — they’ve drawn attention from key players in the war between Israel and Hamas itself.





https://nationalpost.com/news/us-university-campuses-anti-israel-protests









San Francisco’s free booze for homeless alcoholics program slammed by critics





San Francisco is getting hammered for spending millions of dollars on a program that gives free booze to homeless alcoholics, but researchers are insisting the multimillion-dollar strategy has merit.





Keanan Joyner, a professor and researcher in the Clinical Research on Externalizing and Addiction Mechanisms Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, called San Francisco's Managed Alcohol Program, or MAP, "a very positive thing."





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/san-francisco-s-free-booze-for-homeless-alcoholics-program-slammed-by-critics/ar-BB1mnS6T