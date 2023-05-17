© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In what is UNDOUBTEDLY one of the BEST moments in recent TV interview history, a CNBC reporter asked about the tweets @REPORTER: "So, you just don't care."k made regarding George Soros...
MUSK: "I'm reminded of a scene in 'The Princess Bride' — great movie — where he confronts the person who killed his father. And he says, 'offer me money, offer me power. I don't care.'"
REPORTER: "So, you just don't care."
MUSK: "I'll say what I want to say and if the consequences of that are losing money, so be it.”
