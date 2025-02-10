MRNA vaccines - the most destructive and lethal medical products ever used in medical history

Dr Christine Drivdahl-Smith from Montana states that MRNA vaccines are the most destructive and lethal medical products that have ever been used in medical history and is calling for a ban in the state of Montana.

The Covid vaccine is responsible for the thousands of Turbo Cancers that are occuring each year. The cancer cells are present in the shots directly to your arm and Turbo Cancers begin at Stage 4 with a life expectancy of about 3 months to the patient.

The people lining up for these shots have no clue as to what they are getting put into their body but still believe the government is on their side and want to prevent deaths.

The TRUTH will eventually hit them when they finally wake up.

It's all about the money and the number of people their beloved evil government can kill.

Mirrored - wil paranormal





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/