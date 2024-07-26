Rothschilds, Jesuit Hollywood, Guns, Magna Carta, Christian Warrior, Russia-Ukraine, War, Vance, Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-07-25 Painted-On Abs
Topic list:
* Is Johnny getting help with his bumper-music?
* Rothschilds: the RED SHIELD the Romans hide behind.
* Who really controls Hollywood? —Bruce Willis and Samuel Jackson know.
* “A deadly ‘AR-style rifle’ was recovered at the scene of the Trump assassination ‘attempt’!”
* Neither Disney nor Marvel know what an “AR-15” is but they want yours taken away.
* What is the 2nd Amendment really for? Johnny uses a LOT of his old memes to tell the story.
* Does the Magna Carta help us? How about the Nuremberg Code?
* We’re looking at all your private information: please consent!
* Johnny on seatbelts: what will he do when he’s Lord Protector?
* Why has “history” disappeared the story of Jan Zizska?
* The REAL 300 (and they weren’t Spartans with fake abs).
* How do you know a cop or a journalist is corrupt?
* Will you bandage your perfectly good ear for solidarity with Donald Trump’s perfectly good ear?
* Why can’t Russia win in Ukraine? —the same reason WWII tank crews loved the “Sherman”...not.
* What was the best tank of WWII? What did Stalin, Roosevelt and Churchill think?
* George found the Jesidue behind the Trump “assassination attempt”.
* Jimmy Dore, Candace Owens and a “Green Baret”: “‘They’ want Trump dead!!!”
* Catholic Converso “JD” Vance smokes cigars and drinks expensive bourbon: why not? —he’s worth $7 million dollars.
* Does Jill Biden have a body-double?
