Rothschilds, Jesuit Hollywood, Guns, Magna Carta, Christian Warrior, Russia-Ukraine, War, Vance, Biden

CTB 2024-07-25 Painted-On Abs

Topic list:

* Is Johnny getting help with his bumper-music?

* Rothschilds: the RED SHIELD the Romans hide behind.

* Who really controls Hollywood? —Bruce Willis and Samuel Jackson know.

* “A deadly ‘AR-style rifle’ was recovered at the scene of the Trump assassination ‘attempt’!”

* Neither Disney nor Marvel know what an “AR-15” is but they want yours taken away.

* What is the 2nd Amendment really for? Johnny uses a LOT of his old memes to tell the story.

* Does the Magna Carta help us? How about the Nuremberg Code?

* We’re looking at all your private information: please consent!

* Johnny on seatbelts: what will he do when he’s Lord Protector?

* Why has “history” disappeared the story of Jan Zizska?

* The REAL 300 (and they weren’t Spartans with fake abs).

* How do you know a cop or a journalist is corrupt?

* Will you bandage your perfectly good ear for solidarity with Donald Trump’s perfectly good ear?

* Why can’t Russia win in Ukraine? —the same reason WWII tank crews loved the “Sherman”...not.

* What was the best tank of WWII? What did Stalin, Roosevelt and Churchill think?

* George found the Jesidue behind the Trump “assassination attempt”.

* Jimmy Dore, Candace Owens and a “Green Baret”: “‘They’ want Trump dead!!!”

* Catholic Converso “JD” Vance smokes cigars and drinks expensive bourbon: why not? —he’s worth $7 million dollars.

* Does Jill Biden have a body-double?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog

https://independentconservative.com/

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen