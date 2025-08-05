My Public Challenge For Jordan Peterson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's time we address the elephant in the room that has long gone unaddressed in the field of psychology, which Larken Rose details as The Most Dangerous Superstition. I am here to respectfully challenge Jordan Peterson to answer my questions and create this daring but often necessary conversation.
Similarly, my challenge for Alex O' Connor (Cosmic Skeptic): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoTJvjokdOI
Recommended Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
5-Acre Education Project In Tampa Florida: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeFx0-2jdnA
Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed
The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#JordanPeterson #PublicChallenge #DebateChallenge #FreeSpeech #PhilosophyDiscussion #CulturalDebate #PsychologyTalk #ControversialTopics #CriticalThinking #IntellectualDiscussion #OpenDialogue #ChallengeAccepted #ThoughtProvoking #SocietyAndCulture #MindsetMatters