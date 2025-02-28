BrightLearn - The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet
"The Psychology of Totalitarianism" by Mattias Desmet explores the current relevance of totalitarianism in modern society, not as a relic of the past but as a contemporary threat driven by technology and bureaucratic control. Desmet highlights the gradual erosion of privacy, the silencing of dissenting voices, and the increasing acceptance of intrusive measures under the guise of security, environmental concerns, and health crises. He identifies mass formation, a form of group hypnosis, as a psychological process that leads people to willingly sacrifice their personal interests for the collective and become intolerant of dissent. This phenomenon is further fueled by a replication crisis in scientific research, revealing the flaws in mechanistic-materialistic views of the world. The coronavirus crisis exemplifies how the reliance on numbers and statistics can create an illusion of objectivity, leading to policies that are often more destructive than the problems they aim to solve. Desmet argues that to overcome this, we need to transcend the illusion of control and embrace a new form of knowledge based on empathy and resonance with the world around us. The book concludes with a call to question the path of control and conformity and to consider a new way of being that values individuality and creativity.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

