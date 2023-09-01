State TV host says Tucker Carlson is a dead man walking

Russian State TV host Vladimir Solovyov this week warned viewers that Tucker Carlson will be assassinated for discussing the DC elites’ plans to wage war on Russia by next year.

Earlier this week Tucker Carlson warned YouTube host Adam Carola that the Washington DC elites will launch a hot war against Russia by next year.

Solovyov theatrically asked, “Who says that? A dead man walking! He sincerely believes that the next step after the accusations and the declaration of impeachment will be an assassination of Trump. But this man, who is currently the most popular English-speaking journalist, signed his own death warrant!”

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/dead-man-walking-russia-state-tv-host-accuses/

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

Monero - 44pELuTU8Ae3ECqGUa9tfuTYQgB5WShau11hry7dzDQF5K2T1domthTCYik8uBgUZ6AyfYVYkyEHuS3jjQuHGEiXDRK5JkP

















