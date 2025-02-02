US DoD has released footage of the MQ-9 Reaper drone of yesterday's strikes by F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets on ISIS terrorist group targets in Somalia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Department of Defense has released footage taken by an MQ-9 Reaper drone of yesterday's strikes by F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets on ISIS terrorist group targets in Somalia.
The operation involved aircraft from the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.
Adding:
Elon Musk and his "DOGE" team take aim at warmonger Lindsey Graham.
Graham is reportedly the director of the International Republican Institute, a nonprofit organization funded by USAID.
➡️Government Funding: $130.7M (reported to the IRS)
➡️Active Grants: $9.2M
No wonder some members of Congress oppose shutting down USAID.