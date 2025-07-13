BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Epstein’s Brother ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Trump Was Involved’
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
182 views • 2 months ago

💣 EPSTEIN’S BROTHER: ‘I WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED IF TRUMP WAS INVOLVED’

Mark Epstein dropped a bombshell in a recent interview:

“[Jeffrey] said in 2016 with the election that if he said what he knew, they’d have to cancel the election. He didn’t tell me what he knew, but that’s what he said.”

He believes Jeffrey was murdered – and suggests key Trump allies like Bill Barr and Kash Patel may be covering it up.

According to Mark Epstein, Steve Bannon once said the only person he feared for Trump’s sake was Jeffrey Epstein. 

Why?⬇️

"Because of what Jeffrey knew.”

Adding: 

🚨 DOJ PURGE: OVER 20 TRUMP PROSECUTORS FIRED

Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired 20+ DOJ employees involved in cases targeting Donald Trump, according to ABC News, Axios, and Reuters.

🔨The cuts hit lawyers, staffers, and US Marshals tied to the Jan. 6 investigations and Trump’s classified docs case.

💥 Around 35 staffers linked to ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith are now out – with 15 more reportedly on the chopping block.

🧹 The firings were carried out by Bondi’s “Weaponization Working Group,” aimed at rooting out what Trump calls the “witch hunt” against him by Joe Biden’s DOJ.

👉The move may be an attempt to soothe Trump’s base, with the administration and Bondi still reeling from the FBI/DOJ memo declaring that Jeffrey Epstein really did kill himself and did not have a client list.

