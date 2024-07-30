Mr. Beast Cover-Up?! When did he know about it? | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr. Beast says that he has parted ways with the transgender member of his team, Kris Tyson, who now calls himself Ava. Tyson stands accused of sexually messaging a minor since the boy was 13 years old and others have since come forward with similar stories. Mr. Beast insinuates that this is brand new information but there is a lot of evidence that it isn't. Did he not know or was he trying not to know?