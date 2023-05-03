ELPASO | Emergency: Migrant tent encampments on the streets south of downtown

Bill Melugin:

And this is why El Paso has declared a state of emergency. Title 42 hasn't even dropped yet and migrant camps are already expanding in the downtown area in huge numbers.

We are less than 10 days away from the potential lift of #Title42 and everyday we are seeing more and more migrants with temporary encampments on the streets south of downtown #ElPaso.

This sight wraps around the entire Sacred Heart church and has expanded over the past few days.

