Uncovering the Truth: COVID Response Investigations
Intentional w/Mic Meow
7 months ago

I want to tell you a little bit about what we're doing & then get your insight into it. We have Representative Humphrey, a state representative. He's holding a COVID Response Study. He's examining medical conditions on COVID medical incentives to treat, pharmacy incentives, Oklahoma's response to federal mandates, & wrongful death that's contributed to the COVID response. I connected with the Former Fed's Freedom Group Foundation at CHBMP.org - they've helped me in several endeavors. I know that you're a part of them, too. We're going to have some great speakers, Andy. We're going to have Dr. Pierre Corey, Dr David Martin & Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. We've got Rachel Rodriguez (Esq), Stanford Graham (Esq), & George Wentz (Esq). Our end goal here is to open legislative and executive investigations into the hospitals where people died of the protocols that were used.


