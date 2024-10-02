Uncovering the Truth: COVID Response Investigations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
I want to tell you a little bit about what we're doing & then get your insight into it. We have Representative Humphrey, a state representative. He's holding a COVID Response Study. He's examining medical conditions on COVID medical incentives to treat, pharmacy incentives, Oklahoma's response to federal mandates, & wrongful death that's contributed to the COVID response. I connected with the Former Fed's Freedom Group Foundation at CHBMP.org - they've helped me in several endeavors. I know that you're a part of them, too. We're going to have some great speakers, Andy. We're going to have Dr. Pierre Corey, Dr David Martin & Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. We've got Rachel Rodriguez (Esq), Stanford Graham (Esq), & George Wentz (Esq). Our end goal here is to open legislative and executive investigations into the hospitals where people died of the protocols that were used.