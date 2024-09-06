BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates are serial killers, says David Martin, PhD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
521 views • 8 months ago

“Klaus Schwab is a serial killer. “The Gates Foundation [Bill Gates] is a serial killer. “The Wellcome Trust is a serial killer. “These are serial killers who actually love to taunt the public by saying, 'We are going to put this information out in front of your face, and we're gonna watch as you do nothing to address it.' “The end goal is KILLING people. “We have 68 pathogens that we are monitoring right now. “This is a loaded gun. “This is not Monkeypox is over, COVID is over, H5N2 [Bird Flu] is over. “We've got 68 of these to come.” “Those are toxins... pathogens... [and] chemicals.” “We know that there are more coming. “This is NOT about a public health emergency. “The end goal is killing people.”

David Martin, PhD with Alex Jones, posted on 30 aug 2024, titled "Dr. David Martin Drops The Biggest COVID Bombshells Yet", which is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KruhDnayFKy0

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
bill gatesserial killersklaus schwabdavid martin phd
