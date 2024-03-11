California Bans Everything - Reading & Writing Is Racist - De-Mining Ukraine

California Approves World’s First Regulation to Phase Out Dirty Combustion Trucks and Protect Public Health





Today, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved world-leading regulation to phase out the sales of medium and heavy-duty combustion trucks in California by 2036 – moving the state forward on Governor Gavin Newsom’s ambitious plan to dramatically cut pollution, protect public health and accelerate the transition to clean vehicles. CARB also approved first-in-the-nation regulation to limit train pollution.





List of Equipment Affected by Gavin Newsom's Ban on Small Engines





California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on October 9 that will likely see a variety of engine-powered equipment banned in the state as part of a push to reduce air pollution.





The law aims to eliminate the sale of equipment that uses small off-road engines (SORE) by January 1, 2024, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is now charged with putting in place a plan to implement the ban.





A wide variety of everyday items will be affected, some referenced specifically in the bill as written by the state legislature, and ordinary Californians may have to make changes as the law is brought into force.





Seattle English students told it’s ‘white supremacy’ to love reading, writing





Students in a Seattle English class were told that their love of reading and writing is a characteristic of “white supremacy,” in the latest Seattle Public Schools high school controversy. The lesson plan has one local father speaking out, calling it “educational malpractice.”





As part of the Black Lives Matter at School Week, World Literature and Composition students at Lincoln High School were given a handout with definitions of the “9 characteristics of white supremacy,” according to the father of a student. Given the subject matter of the class, the father found it odd this particular lesson was brought up.





'No joke': Ottawa to give Ukraine $4 million to fund gender-inclusive demining





The phrase 'gender-transformative mine action' proved the biggest stumbling block online, with some on X wondering if landmines themselves had a gender





A relatively minor item in an announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding funding for “gender-transformative mine action” in the war in Ukraine has raised eyebrows on social media.





70% of Canadians believe nation is broken and Trudeau government is not focused on issues that matter: poll





According to a Leger poll released Wednesday, 70 percent of Canadians believe their country is broken and that the federal government is far too focused on things like climate change and the funding of the war in Ukraine than economic issues.





