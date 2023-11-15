Despite the slippery snow and rain, the four dogs ran into the middle of the road hoping to be seen

Pitiful Animal





Nov 15, 2023





How to live in this world??? I was speechless...

There were some scum throwing them into the bushes by the roadside.

At night, this road was completely unlit. It was too bad for passersby who couldn't see them

They would feel guilty if they accidentally caused these poor puppies

The puppies did not leave me a step and clinged to... Hungry!!!

I distracted them to get food, after that , they rushed to eat

If I left, no one would feed them, and they could die of hunger and cold

Gotta bring them home, or I would never see them in this world again

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gMOADRE4hE