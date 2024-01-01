Last night large protest in Ramallah in the West Bank chanting for the resistance and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza Conflict: December 31 (Recap)

1️⃣ The Gaza government’s media office says it recorded 1,825 Israeli “massacres” in Gaza in the past 85 days.

2️⃣ Israeli attacks resulted in 28,822 people killed or missing, including 9,100 children, the government media office added.

3️⃣ US forces in the Red Sea will not prevent Houthis from supporting Gaza, Houthi Brigadier-General Yahya Saree says after a US attack reportedly killed Houthi fighters.

4️⃣ The Israeli army says it will withdraw five combat brigades from Gaza and that some reservists will return home.

5️⃣ A spokesperson for Tony Blair denies Israeli news report that the former UK prime minister will have a role in Palestinians’ “voluntary evacuation” from Gaza.

6️⃣ Israeli forces are raiding many areas across the occupied West Bank tonight. There are raids reported in several places including: Al Bireh City, south of Qalqilya,

Biet Iybia, west of Nablus City, Beit Ummar north of Hebron, targeting the neighbourhood adjacent to the Kermi Tsur settlement Barta’ah in Jenin

At least 21,822 people have been killed and 56,451 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll from the October 7 attack in Israel stands at 1,139.





