Homemade Churros And Chocolate Sauce easy recipe.@Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
1
59 views • 9 months ago

Homemade Churros And Chocolate Sauce.@Indulovecooking

225ml water (1 cup minus 1 tbsp)

60g butter (1/4 cup)

1 tbsp sugar

a pinch of salt

1 cup all purpose flour (140g)

2 large eggs (65g each)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract (optional)


The chocolate sauce:

100g chocolate

120ml heavy cream

2 tbsp sugar

a pich of salt

1 tsp insstant coffee (optional)

Keywords
chocolatehealthyhow to make churroschurros recipechocolate saucehomemade nutella healthy and low caloriehealthy churros
