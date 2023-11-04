The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 225 - Grave New World!

In this video, I want to look at the Earth as it transitions from the cradle of life to the cradle of death in this Post Human period! The Roman Catholic Cult of death is rapidly transforming God’s Garden into a Garbage Dump under the false pretext of Sustainability and Eco Friendly or GREEN! Can you SEE this? From the nanotech chem-trail solar remediation blanket strangling our skies to the industrial pollution corrupting the land and seas worldwide, we are watching the end of Life as God established it in the beginning. From the control of weather with WSAC plants worldwide and Nex-Rad Doppler radar systems to the creation of volcanic eruptions and earthquakes with HAARP technology, we are witnessing the demise of the NATURAL and the RISE of the SYNTHETIC or ARTIFICIAL. From world blanket coverage with EMF cell tower systems to the INJECTION of every human body and animals with a SYNTHETIC PROGRAMMABLE DNA operating system, we are watching the rise of the last tyrannical empire to ever enslave mankind with a combination of LO and HIGH tech! The Babylonian Jesuit priesthood of Baal have created a giant world DEATH CAMP for everyone. No one gets out alive! They ARE the destroyers of the Earth!

EVERYONE HAS HEARD OF HUXLEY'S "BRAVE NEW WORLD!"

FEW SEEM TO UNDERSTAND THAT WE ARE "IN" IT NOW!

IT CAN'T BE DESCRIBED AS "BRAVE" BUT MORE LIKE "GRAVE."