Catherine Austin Fitts | Listen to this before making financial investments |Financial Rebellion
216 views • 04/07/2023

The investment strategy of a financial advisor can have a huge impact on an investor's financial life. Many advisors offer different strategies that can help their clients to achieve a certain goal, whether it be short-term or long-term. A financial advisor can help investors determine which strategy is best for them, whether it is to save for retirement, to invest in the stock market, or to invest in real estate. in financial rebellion's new episode catherine austin fitts discusses the financial decisions you should make right now.

Keywords
whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id
