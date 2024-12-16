BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TOP PUBLIC - ANTIGRAVITY Planes over New York and New Jersey
louisrex
louisrex
0 follower
Follow
26 views • 6 months ago

This needs to get the attention of Mike Adams  ASAP

Dear Mike Adams,  There is much more to the current story   

I found this ebook uploaded to archive.org in 2016.  It is a must seen.  Antigravity plane/drone deployment first started over New York and New Jersey during a approx 3 month period beginning in late 2015.   This ebook explains.  Notice the upload date on archive.org

This was videoed by a patriot Michael Weiss. 

Please get the word out about this as this current drone deployment by the MIC has a much deeper story.  They have perfected Antigravity tech and are using it against the citizenry.


TOP PUBLIC - WAR STARS 2015-2016 eBook  https://archive.org/details/TopPublic-WarStars2015-2016Ebook/mode/1up


Keywords
antigravitynew jerseydrines
