Huge outbreak of demon-possession now happening all over Western feminist nations' women & in church

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2023). As can be seen from the masses of videos from just happening over the last week, there is a huge outbreak of demon-possession now happening all over the Western feminist nations’ women (Eve) and inside the churches. The reason why these Satan Lucifer’s modern day harlot Church’s people, who call themselves as “prophetesses,” are filled by witchcraft demon spirits is because they hate the original Bible verses and the Word of God who is Christ. They like the occult supernatural and miracles and wisdom and knowledge and prophetic words, just like the witches do. Witches worship power and knowledge, just like Eve worshipped knowledge and pride and “rebellion” which is called “witchcraft” in the Bible. They are basically witches inside the harlot churches, but they have an outer disguise as Christians. They run around rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in men’s pants to mock God’s Word, and steal 50% of the illegal tithe income tax that they extort for their own pastors’ illegal salaries and church staff’s salaries and medical science witchcraft health insurance employee benefits, but they call themselves the prophetesses of God while they hate God’s things. How could they claim to have the Holy Spirit of God when they hate the original Bible verses of God who is Christ the Word of God? Then, what spirit is giving them prophecies? If they are true prophets of God, then why do they boast to the world that they are prophets? How could God trust them with his spoken word into their minds, when he cannot trust these “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers, Bible verses redefining” fake Christian women with the written Word of God? If they do not follow the written Word of God, how can they expect God to give them the spoken word? If they have the Holy Spirit of God, why do these witches take on pastors’ jobs and take authority over men and speak in church, which God’s Word who is Christ prohibits these things? It is like the parable of the witch who walks into a street crossing and claims she is a police officer, and misdirects all the cars into wrong roads and causes all kinds of car wrecks by the witchcraft spirit of Satan Lucifer, because they do not respect or obey the written traffic laws. If you growl like a wolf and eat sheep like a wolf, then you are a wolf, even if you wear a sheep’s clothing. God’s people do what God’s Word says, and they do not redefine or ignore God’s Word. That person is a witch inside the church, who redefines God’s Word and ignores God’s Word. All who do not have any problem with that are spiritually blind fools, who are bewitched by the witches and Satan Lucifer. A church that allows that is not God’s true Church, but it is a fake harlot Church made by Satan Lucifer that is filled with witches and Satanists. Wherever there is God’s true church, then God’s Holy Spirit is there and God’s Word is obeyed. Wherever there is a female witchcraft rebellion demon spirit that disobeys and redefines Bible verses, that is a harlot Church. This is common sense, but the problem with the Western feminist nations’ harlot churches and millions of fake religious Christian hordes is that they do not have any common sense of the Holy Spirit. This is why they are misled by these witches, who call themselves prophetesses and pastors and apostles and Christian ministry directors and worship leaders. If they were real Christians and prophets, then Satan Lucifer and the religious leaders would be trying to assassinate them and gang-stalking them and kicking them out of the churches, instead of giving them safety and popularity and church salaries and followers.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine