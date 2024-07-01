2 Corinthians 10:7-18 Defending the Ministry And Dealing With Critics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 10:7-18 with a message entitled: Defending the Ministry And Dealing With Critics.
This chapter talks about some of the issues and attacks against Paul.
We see how Paul responds and deals with the criticism he was facing.
