2 Corinthians 10:7-18 Defending the Ministry And Dealing With Critics

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 10:7-18 with a message entitled: Defending the Ministry And Dealing With Critics.

This chapter talks about some of the issues and attacks against Paul.

We see how Paul responds and deals with the criticism he was facing.









Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Here a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia