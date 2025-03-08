RFK & Vaccines, Protest, Satire, Ukraine, War, Hollywood, Pedophiles, Jews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-03-07 Homosexual Blackmail
Topic list:
* Vaccine consistency and RFK Jr. betraying the faithful.
* Does the U.S. Bill of Rights protect visitors to the U.S.?
* The slippery ethical slope of “SCIENCE” that leads into secret societies and the halls of power.
* Revisiting our hero Luigi Mangione.
* “Satire news”.
* Vietnam, the Catholic meatgrinder for America and southeast Asia.
* Endless war is worth killing for: Pat Tillman, Audie Murphy and George Patton.
* Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the war in Ukraine.
* Homosexuals blackmailed and thrust into the spotlight for us to admire.
* Britain’s “Leader of the Opposition” and the “migrant” agenda.
* The U.S. military is compromised: is that a bad thing?
* Mild Bill Donovan.
* From Ronald Reagan to Mike Pence: Leftist Catholics become “Conservative” Protestants.
* Gene Hackman’s “mysterious death”.
* Keir Starmer and “Jimmy” Savile, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
* Adding Bill Cosby to the Dead Son Club.
* Convent-educated yenta Diane Feinstein and the invisible San Fran Mayor assassination.
* Preserving Papal police praetorians in propaganda.
