Matt Whitaker On AG Garland’s Impeachment !!!, 4126

Good evening. I’m still reporting on the coup.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has stated that Republicans will initiate an impeachment investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland if the whistleblower allegations regarding the mishandling of the Hunter Biden investigation by the Justice Department are proven true.







Testimony from investigator Gary Shapley, presented to Congress, claimed that Garland's Department of Justice obstructed the pursuit of felony tax charges against Biden. Shapley further alleged that U.S. Attorney David Weiss admitted lacking final authority to bring charges, contradicting Garland's assurance of non-interference in the investigation.





McCarthy believes that the inconsistencies between Garland and Weiss's statements may warrant an impeachment inquiry. According to McCarthy:





"If it turns out to be true what the IRS whistleblowers are saying, we're going to commence impeachment inquiries into the attorney general."







McCarthy intends to initiate impeachment investigations into the attorney general on July 6, unless significant issues arise with the whistleblower testimony.

