The Business Of Meetings Podcast hosted by Eric Rozenberg.How to Leverage Call Centers with Richard Blank





The #1 podcast for business owners in the meetings and events industry,





https://youtu.be/DmEuOj1nuRQ?si=j1ozp_byHoT2tAf7





The Business Of Meetings Podcast. If you are an independent business owner in the meeting and event space, this podcast is for you! Your host, Eric Rozenberg has created this show to bring you strategies, tips, and tactics to help your business grow. With more than 20 years in the event industry and planning events for Fortune 100 companies, Eric is prepared to let you in on the insider tactics so you can be successful too!





Richard has had an amazing journey! In this episode 116, he talks about call centers, sales, people retention, life, and entrepreneurship. He explains how to leverage call centers to connect better with your customers and grow your business.













Dedicated to offering content to business owners in the Meetings & Events Industry, Event Business Formula features original interviews from The Business of Meetings Podcast and other videos of interest.





Richard’s journey







