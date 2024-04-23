Cyberpunks (1993, Amiga)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cyberpunks is a shoot'em up developed by British company Mutation Software and published by British company Core Design.
Fun fact: The game received a sequel after 30 years, in 2023, by the same developer, again for Amiga.
The game is a shoot'em up similar to Alien Syndrome and Alien Breed, but with a view extras. You control three characters, each with their separate weapons and inventory.