BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Revelation of Jesus Christ - Chapter 14b
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 12/10/2023

This video is a bit different than the usual.  Typically we have a Q&A/discussion during the study but this one went extra long and covered NDE's, 3rd Strand DNA, and the Mark of the Beast.  The 3rd Strand of DNA, which already exists, would be for adding on "apps" like you would to your phone, but in this case, it would be plasmids for your 3rd Strand of DNA.  Now the one unforgiveable sin is blasphemy against the Holy Spirit, saying you don't need him for eternal life, but can get eternal life by other means

Keywords
holy spiritbeastmarkdnandeblasphemy3rdstrand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy