© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New Republican Leader John Thune made Mitch McConnell Head of the Rules Committee, the most powerful position in the Senate
Here’s Mitch McConnell being asked “What are your thoughts on running for re-election in 2026?”
You have to see this to believe it. These people are everything wrong with America
Yet somehow Mitch McConnell has just been handed one of the highest position in Government where he can block Donald Trump’s agenda.
Source @John O'Looney
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/