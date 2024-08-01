WE'LL SEE ON NOVEMBER 2, 2024 ☈ IF THIS VIDEO WAS CLICKBAIT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The thumbnail pertains to E-TEAM and has nothing whatsoever to do with the video - learn about that here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-its6EG3DwA [will archive and repost if anyone's interested]
So...three very bold predictions; one to come merely days from now [it will be August 1 by the time of this posting]; the second to occur on September 9th, involving a sea creature four times larger than a blue whale, and the third to occur on November 2 in Alabama
⚥
That would be one guess; there are a couple of others, but let's go with that - we'll see in a couple of days, yes 😉
Someone in Alabama knows this landscape - we'll all be expecting a comment from you!