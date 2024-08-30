© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After the collapse of the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction of the front, war correspondents also began to record the retreat of the Ukrainian Army units in other areas of the special military operation zone. In particular, on August 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. Moscow time, war correspondents confirmed the liberation of the strategically important settlement of 'Sinkovka' by Russian troops, in the Kupyansk direction of the front.............................................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
