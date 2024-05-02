BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rurik Skywalker: Strange Death of Texas, Crocus, Occultism in the Kremlin, & More!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 12 months ago

Rurik Skywalker returns to discuss the strange circumstances surrounding the death of Russell "Texas" Bentley, the Crocus City Hall attack, rumors of Shoigu's removal, occultism in the Kremlin, the Ukraine Not-War, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman


Websites

Slavland Chronicles https://slavlandchronicles.substack.com

X https://twitter.com/SlavlandStalker


About Rolo Slavskiy AKA Rurik Skywalker

Rurik Skywalker mostly writes about Russia and Eastern Europe. Slavland Chronicles includes analyses of the history as well as the dismal present and his hopes of a brighter future for the Slavlands. He enjoys thinking about meta-politics as well. You can find a spirited defense of Populism and Authoritarianism in the Dao of Populism section.


Finally, he is a connoisseur of alternative models for metaphysics. If you want to hear him rag on your demon-god, feel free to head over to the Metaphysical Marcionism section.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumprussiaoccultputinukrainekremlinrussell bentley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy